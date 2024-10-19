We’ll see a three-way tag team match taking place on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On this week’s edition of Rampage, it was announced that the Undisputed Kingdom, Gates Of Agony, and Shane Taylor Promotions will be facing off on next week’s show.

As of this writing, this is the only match announced for the show.

Next Week on RAMPAGE! Undisputed Kingdom vs. STP vs. Gates of Agony.#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/rx39Sk3z7s — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 19, 2024

Additionally, Kazuchika Okada will be defending the AEW Continental Championship at Battle of the Belts XII against Kyle O’Reilly on Saturday night.

You can check out the updated Battle of the Belts XII card below:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta vs. Top Flight

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.

* Ricochet vs. AR Fox

* The Outrunners vs. RUSH & The Beast Mortos

* Daniel Garcia & Private Party vs. Premier Athletes

* Orange Cassidy vs. Bulk Bronson

* Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander

* Jamie Hayter vs. TBA

* House of Black vs. TBA