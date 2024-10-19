Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we have several matches announced for Monday’s edition of RAW and next week’s episode of SmackDown.

First, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed will be coming face-to-face on next week’s edition of WWE RAW.

Also, Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and more will be taking place.

You can check out the lineup for next week’s edition of WWE RAW below:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Match: New Day vs. Authors Of Pain

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made

* Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins will come face-to-face.

Additionally, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, a face-to-face between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER, and more will be taking place on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* WWE Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Match Seven In Series: Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Series Tied 3 – 3, LA Knight to be guest referee.)

* Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER will come face-to-face.