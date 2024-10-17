New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the updated card for next month’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed event, which takes place on November 8th in Lowell, Massachusetts:
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match:
Gabe Kidd vs. Kosei Fujita
NJPW Strong Women’s Title Number One Contenders Match:
Anna Jay vs. Three More TBA
David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight
Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight
KENTA vs. Ryohei Oiwa
Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:
AEW World Trios Championship Match:
Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC vs. Top Flight
Open Challenge:
Ricochet vs. TBA
The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & The Beast Mortos)
Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.