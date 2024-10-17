New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the updated card for next month’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed event, which takes place on November 8th in Lowell, Massachusetts:

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match:

Gabe Kidd vs. Kosei Fujita

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Number One Contenders Match:

Anna Jay vs. Three More TBA

David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight

Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight

KENTA vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

AEW World Trios Championship Match:

Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC vs. Top Flight

Open Challenge:

Ricochet vs. TBA

The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & The Beast Mortos)

Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.