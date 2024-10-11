You can check out the updated ticket sales for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown has 6,587 tickets out.

A WWE live event in Cardiff, Wales on October 13 is sold out with 4,849 tickets out.

A WWE live event in Newcastle, UK on October 15 has 6,751 tickets out.

A WWE live event in Manchester, UK on October 16 has 5,617 tickets out.

WWE SmackDown in Columbia, SC on October 18 has 7,156 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Philadelphia, PA on October 21 has 8,213 tickets out.

WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, NY on October 25 has 7,443 tickets out.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on October 27 in Hershey, PA has 4,124 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Hershey, PA on October 28 has 6,519 tickets out.

A WWE live event in Sheffield, UK on November 6 has 5,256 tickets out.

WWE SmackDown in Buffalo, NY on November 8 has 8,151 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI on November 11 has 7,351 tickets out.

WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, WI on November 15 has 6,171 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Glendale, AZ on November 25 has 10,470 tickets out.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 in Vancouver, BC on November 30 has 15,349 tickets out. There are 1,929 tickets left.

WWE RAW in Everett, WA on December 2 has 6,052 tickets out.

WWE SmackDown in Minneapolis, MN on December 6 has 4,347 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Wichita, KS on December 9 has 4,133 tickets out.