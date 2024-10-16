We have three matches currently scheduled for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which takes place on October 27th on Peacock and the WWE Network.

We’ll see Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in an NXT Championship Devil’s Playground match, a NXT North American Championship Tables, Ladders & Scares match featuring Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi, and more taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event below:

NXT Championship Devil’s Playground Match:

Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page

NXT North American Championship Tables, Ladders & Scares Match:

Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi

Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade