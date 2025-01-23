The updated ratings for the January 21, 2025 edition of WWE NXT are in.

The show brought in 812,000 viewers, with a 0.22 in the key 18-49 demo.

That’s up from last week’s show, which did 779,000 viewers and a 0.14 demo rating.

Penta will be making his Madison Square Garden debut during the March 3, 2025 WWE RAW TV tapings.

WWE’s concierge partner On Location will also be offering meet and greet visits with Penta and CM Punk prior to WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden.

During an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on January 9, 2006, Adam Copeland (Edge) held a live sex celebration with Lita. This came after he captured the WWE Championship.

While speaking with Stephen Brunt on Up Close, Cope was asked about the live sex celebration. He stated,

“I think about the night after I won the title for the first time. ‘You’re gonna have a live sex celebration.’ Really? What does that mean? What is that? What are you talking about? To be fair, it wasn’t [Vince] that presented the idea to me, and I don’t think it was his idea, but he’s the boss and he signed off. Now, I’m going, okay, I just won the world title, this is really what I wanted to accomplish in the industry, because that’s when you feel like, ‘I did it.’ They’ve gone this far with me now, I made this bed and now I have to lie in it and make it work. On live television. Now that I have two kids, just dreading the day that pops up. At the same time, what I try to do, ‘Okay, it’s a character.’ If you watch an action movie, there is probably going to be a sex scene. It is there in other forms of entertainment. In that regard, why can’t it be in wrestling? I would have preferred if it wasn’t me.”