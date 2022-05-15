Today marks a special championship milestone for one of the company’s most dominant tag teams, as well as one for the top of the women’s division in their third brand, NXT.
The Usos have been SmackDown tag team champions for 300 days, and have had a string of successful defenses ahead of their title unification matchup against RK-Bro on this Friday’s SmackDown.
Mandy Rose has been NXT women’s champion for 200 days after defeating Raquel Gonzalez at NXT’s Halloween Havoc television special last October.
WWE has tweeted out about both milestones, which you can see below.
200 days and counting as THE Atttraction.
Show @WWE_MandyRose some love for her 200th day as the #WWENXT Women's Champion! pic.twitter.com/M5I9Ml2THB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2022
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days and counting for @WWEUsos' historic #SmackDown Tag Team Title reign pic.twitter.com/9uryKJOREL
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2022