Today marks a special championship milestone for one of the company’s most dominant tag teams, as well as one for the top of the women’s division in their third brand, NXT.

The Usos have been SmackDown tag team champions for 300 days, and have had a string of successful defenses ahead of their title unification matchup against RK-Bro on this Friday’s SmackDown.

Mandy Rose has been NXT women’s champion for 200 days after defeating Raquel Gonzalez at NXT’s Halloween Havoc television special last October.

WWE has tweeted out about both milestones, which you can see below.