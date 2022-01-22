The Usos has reached another milestone in WWE, this time by breaking a title record that was previously held by…themselves.

That’s right. Jimmy and Jey’s current reign as SmackDown tag team champions has reached 187 days, surpassing their previous record of 182 days, which took place between Hell in a Cell 2017 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

As of this writing, the Usos are not scheduled to defend the gold at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view next weekend, but it was announced on last night’s SmackDown that they will be barred from ringside during the Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns Universal Championship match.

Congratulations to the Usos.