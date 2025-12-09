“The Usos are now in your city!”

Get used to hearing that again, as it’ll be repeated on WWE television a lot as time goes on.

During the Monday, December 8 episode of WWE Raw at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso made a big announcement.

Fresh off of Jey Uso’s ‘crash out’ on last week’s WWE Raw show when he failed to advance to the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, The Usos officially announced that they are reuniting as a duo and are re-entering the WWE tag-team division.

Featured below is a recap of the segment that saw The New Day hit the ring to confront AJ Styles & Dragon Lee after their successful defense of the WWE World Tag-Team Championships against The War Raiders:

The Usos Announce Return To WWE Tag-Team Division Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things are far from over. The New Day trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller get in the ring to confront WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Before they can do anything, however, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s theme hits. Out came Jey Uso and his brother, Jimmy Uso, through the crowd to the ring, fresh off of Jey Uso’s heel-looking ‘crash out’ on last week’s show when he failed to advance to the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. They reach the ring and fans want a YEET encore. They get one. From there, The Usos get down to business. Jimmy and Jey say they have a big announcement and announce they’re a tag team again. Jimmy says they’ve been taking losses like mad and he figured he’d ask his brother what they’re going to do. Jey says what they’re going to do is block the noise and get back to being the best tag team and they’re coming for the Tag Titles. The Usos say they’ll run through The New Day and they get attacked. The Usos kick The New Day out of the ring and stand face to face with Styles and Lee to end the segment.

Up next for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships are a big defense this weekend, as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will defend against Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

