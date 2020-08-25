The Usos On The Potential Of Splitting Up Their Team

During their appearance on Table Talk, The Usos revealed that there has never been any talk of splitting up their team, but that if they were to go in that direction, they would be interested in a singles match against each other. Here’s what they had to say:
Honestly, I don’t think they’ve ever approached us with that. We’ve never thought about it. I’ve told [Jey] that we can be the only tag team in history that never splits up. They’ve never came to us about splitting up, and we still feel like we have a lot to do as a tag team. We still feel like we’re rocking the tag team division. We still love tag team wrestling. It’s fun when you have two cats in there killing it, but with tag teams, you have four! You just doubled the fun.
If we did split, I’d love to go against my brother. We have always said, if we split, we don’t want to go drink anything with somebody else. If I ever split, it would be against him, and just like when Bret and Owen went against each other in the steel cage, watching brothers do that, that’s got to be cool. The Hardy Boyz, when they feuded, that’s so cool to me. They looked like they were literally beating the hell out of each other in there. I know me and [Jey] would got beat the hell out of each other because we love each other. Isn’t that crazy?
