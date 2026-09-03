The Usos appear to have responded to some of the recent criticism surrounding them.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso took to their official X account with a message about their ability to attract an audience.

“We draw,” The Usos wrote. “That’s the difference between us and them.”

The former WWE Tag Team Champions followed up with a more direct post.

“Stop bitching and do [some sh*t],” they added.

Neither message named a specific person or incident. However, the timing led some fans to speculate that The Usos were responding to recent remarks from AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade questioned why some Samoan wrestlers in WWE continued to receive opportunities despite, in his view, not having “it,” while Mexican talent were not given the same chances. He did not identify anyone by name, though he clarified that his comments were not directed at Roman Reigns.

There has been no confirmation that The Usos’ posts were about Andrade.

We draw. That’s the difference between us and them. Stop bitching and do sum shi — The Usos (@WWEUsos) September 3, 2026