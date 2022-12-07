As noted, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were named the #1 tag team of 2022 this week as Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their Tag Team 100 list.

While it might be hard to argue that another tag team had a better year, the ranking still led to criticism from fans and wrestlers on social media. The Usos took to Twitter to react to the criticism.

“A lot of Salty ass tag teams out there huh??…#WeTheOnes,” The Usos wrote on their official Twitter account.

AEW star Dax Harwood of AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR jokingly responded to the tweet with a photo of various salt products. He captioned the photo with, “Live look at me rn”

For those who missed it, you can click here for the full PWI Tag Team 100 list for 2022. You can click here to see how Kenny Omega reacted to the list.

The Usos retained their titles over Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens on this week’s RAW. They will defend against Sheamus and Butch on Friday’s SmackDown.

Below are the full tweets from The Usos and Harwood:

A lot of Salty ass tag teams out there huh??…#WeTheOnes — The Usos (@WWEUsos) December 6, 2022

Live look at me rn pic.twitter.com/k2eyE4IPtp — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 7, 2022

