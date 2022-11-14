Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are officially the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history.

As of today, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for 484 days, and counting. They have officially passed The New Day’s reign of 483 days, which began at SummerSlam on August 23, 2015 when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way over Los Matadores, The Lucha Dragons and the former champions, The Prime Time Players. Those titles eventually became the RAW Tag Team Titles in September 2016, and The New Day dropped the titles to Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli) and Sheamus at Roadblock on December 18, 2016.

The Usos won the blue brand titles at Money In the Bank on July 18, 2021 by defeating The Mysterios. Jimmy and Jey then unified the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with the RAW Tag Team Titles by defeating RK-Bro on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown, becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Usos took to Twitter today to declare that they are officially the best tag team ever.

“Officially the best team In @wwe …EVER!!!! [red blood drop emoji] #WeTheOnes,” they wrote.

Last Friday’s SmackDown saw The Usos defeat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to secure the record.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had to say about his cousins after Friday’s SmackDown. Below is the full tweet from The Usos:

