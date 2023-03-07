Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are together again on The Road to WrestleMania 39.

This week’s WWE RAW from Boston was headlined by Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso in singles action. Once again, Jimmy had been sent, by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to take care of the Zayn problem, while also tasked with getting his brother Jey Uso back into The Bloodline, or else.

During the match, the referee ejected Solo Sikoa to the backstage area. The match went on until Jey appeared in the crowd while both Sami and Jimmy were down. Jey made his way down and stood on top of the announce table, and Jimmy was happy to see him. Sami tried to take advantage and hit a Helluva Kick but Jimmy ducked. Sami then blocked the Samoan Drop and rolled Jimmy up for the win.

After the match, Sami quickly retreated to the ringside area near the bottom of the ramp. Jey entered the ring and faced off with his brother, placing his hands on his shoulders. Jey then grabbed Jimmy’s shirt but let go after a minute, and exited the ring, stopped to look back at his brother. Jey faced off with Sami at ringside, and eventually told Sami that he’s with him. This brought a big reaction from the crowd, and an even bigger pop when Jey and Sami embraced. Jey and Sami held their fingers in the air and turned to Jimmy, telling him it’s not too late. Fans then chanted “holy shit!” but the celebration was short-lived as Jey dropped Sami with a superkick.

Jimmy’s look turned to a sinister grin as he watched his brother yell in Sami’s face, telling him this is all about family and he’d never pick Sami. Jey rolled Sami back into the ring for the double team, then the triple team as Sikoa came back out. The music of Cody Rhodes then hit, and out he came to make the save. The Usos retreated to the apron and the ropes, while Sikoa stared straight at Rhodes, barely backing down. Rhodes then checked on Zayn as RAW went off the air.

Now that The Usos are on the same page, we’re one step closer to their title defense at WrestleMania 39, believed to be against Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The RAW opener saw Owens defeat Sikoa by DQ due to interference by Jimmy. After the match, Jimmy and Solo attacked Owens until Sami made the save. After the melee, Sami offered his hand to Owens but Owens just rolled out of the ring by himself, which fans were sad to see.

Sami later approached Owens backstage to try and reason with him, so that they can end Reigns and The Bloodline together, but Owens didn’t want to hear it. Owens suggested maybe he was wrong about Zayn not belonging in The Bloodline, and that maybe Zayn should go back to Reigns and apologize, maybe Reigns will stroke his ego and forgive him. Cathy Kelley later interviewed Zayn before the main event, and Zayn said Owens was right about everything but it’s different now because he’s not going anywhere until he sees the end of Reigns and The Bloodline.

Friday’s SmackDown is set to feature a follow-up to the angle with The Bloodline

Below is footage from the big angles on RAW:

