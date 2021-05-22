The Usos are set to return to the ring together during next Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso approach Sonya Deville and ask her to make a match for next week, with he and brother Jey Uso vs. The Street Profits. Deville confirmed the match and WWE later announced that the two teams will do battle next Friday night.

Jimmy told Deville that The Usos are ready to get back together and do it big, moving forward as the best tag team of the century.

The Usos have not teamed up since losing to Big E and Kofi Kingston on the March 27, 2020 SmackDown episode. Jimmy suffered a knee injury at WrestleMania 37 in 2020, and just returned earlier this month. His first match back was a DQ loss to Cesaro on the May 14 SmackDown show.

The storyline with tension between The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continued this week. WWE did an angle where Jey and Roman were both upset or annoyed with Jimmy requesting the match. Jey questioned Jimmy for getting the match made before checking with him first, and Jimmy continued to try and make Jey realize they don’t need Reigns, as Reigns has said he doesn’t need them.

Tonight’s SmackDown also featured a backstage segment with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins mocking The Usos. The Street Profits noted that what they do to The Usos next week will not be pretty.

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles are currently held by Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. They won the straps from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash past Sunday. There’s no word on if Roode and Ziggler will get a rematch, but tonight’s SmackDown saw Roode lose by pinfall to Dominik. The Profits lost the titles to Roode and Ziggler back on January 8, and then lost a rematch in mid-April.

Stay tuned for updates on The Usos' return to the blue brand tag team division.

