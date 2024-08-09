An interesting story about family Uce.

WWE superstar Jey Uso recently spoke with The Ringer about the rise of Solo Sikoa, and his new version of The Bloodline. Main Event Jey tells the publication that he is extremely proud of his younger brother, but reveals that he and Jimmy Uso made Solo go to college first before getting into WWE.

From a real perspective, I’m so happy for him man. It brings joy to see him out there on SmackDown because I know this story and what it took for him to get there. He did put in work. Solo has a degree in college, he’s the smartest one out of all of us. He just wanted to wrestle. The rule was, me and my brother told him, we’ll get you in but you need to finish school first. Finish school and he’s like, I want to go. I want to Orlando, I want to go to NXT. To see him now in the position today man, he’s killing it. I tell him, you’re shining right now Uce. Man, keep it up. Doesn’t it bring a boss look to it? It’s tribal chief but it’s his own way, his own style.

Solo graduated from Dickinson State University before signing with WWE in 2021. Last Saturday he challenged for the Undisputed Universal Championship, but came up short due to the return of the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, who nailed him with a superman punch and a spear.

