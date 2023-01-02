Fans respect Roman Reigns and The Usos for recognizing their Anoa’i family roots over the past few years on WWE television. The Usos made their debut in 2010 as heels. They were later booked as babyfaces and found a lot of success.

Jimmy and Jey Uso underwent a significant shift in appearance and turned heel for the first time in five years in September 2016. They did this by taking off their facial paint, which made them resemble Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso claimed on the After The Bell podcast that WWE executives had advised him and his brother that they looked “The Head Of The Table” too much.

“Obviously, for the heel change, we needed to change everything, but they were saying when they had first seen us working in all black, it was like, ‘You guys look too much like Roman. Don’t look like Roman.’ Man, who the hell else are we supposed to look like? We’re in the same gene pool, uce.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda