Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was arrested on Friday, August 26 in Orlando, Florida and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A booking page on MugshotsOrlando.com indicates that Clark was arrested on an out-of-county warrant. The Orange County records website, which covers Orlando, indicates that Clark is still incarcerated, and that he has one “hold” on him. This “hold” could mean Orange County is holding Clark while another county waits to come pick him up on the possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

We noted last week how Dream revealed his new look and is currently campaigning for a WWE return. You can click here for those photos and details.

Dream has not been active on social media since last week’s post that revealed his new look. There is no indication on when he might be due in court, or which county he’s facing the paraphernalia charge in, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Velveteen. Below is his mugshot photo from Friday:

