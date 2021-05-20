The Velveteen Dream has reportedly been released from his WWE NXT contract.

There’s no word on details surrounding the departure, but PWInsider reports that Dream was released today.

The other NXT talents released on Wednesday of this week were told that their departures were due to budget cuts, but there’s no word yet on if this is what Dream was told.

It was just reported that Dream was backstage for the May 10 RAW episode, but never scheduled to appear on TV. He had also been back at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, after being away for some time. Following some controversies and an injury in 2020, Dream had not appeared on NXT TV since losing to Adam Cole on the December 23 episode.

Dream signed with WWE in October 2015, following a run on the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough earlier that year. He leaves the company as a one-time former NXT North American Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Dream’s release.

