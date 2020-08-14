The Velveteen Dream Receiving Preferential Treatment?, Backstage Notes on His WWE NXT Return

The Velveteen Dream’s return on this week’s WWE NXT was kept very private, according to Fightful Select.
It was noted that most wrestlers in NXT only found out about Dream’s return in the minutes before the tapings began for the episode that he returned on.
There has been significant heat on Dream for a while now, for behavioral issues and what is seen as preferential treatment in multiple situations that would have had most anyone else fired by the company. This was also the case with his return.
There’s no word yet on disciplinary action taken towards Dream for any incidents or accusations against him, and no word yet on what led to his return this week. Stay tuned for updates.
