Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from New Orleans featured top superstar MJF taking on the Captain Shawn Dean in singles-action, a rematch after Dean defeated MJF by disqualification earlier this year.

MJF had the match won when Wardlow appeared and chased him out of the ring. This led to Wardlow going through a whole bunch of security guards, but in all the commotion MJF got counted out giving Dean the victory. This was the very first time an AEW match has ended in countout in the three years they have existed.

