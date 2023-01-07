Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air.

After SmackDown on FOX went off the air, The Viking Raiders hit the ring and attacked Sheamus and McIntyre. Erik and Ivar proceeded to destroy the babyfaces while Valhalla watched from ringside. Video can be seen below.

The segment ended after The Viking Raiders delivered Ragnarök to Sheamus, then to McIntyre. Erik and Ivar posed over the fallen Superstars, then exited the ring to pose with Valhalla on the entrance-way.

The Viking Raiders have not wrestled since the December 16 SmackDown, which featured a Triple Threat with Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row, who won the #1 contender’s match but went on to lose to The Usos the following week.

Below is full video of the post-SmackDown segment:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.