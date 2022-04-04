Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the former tag team champion Von Erich brothers will be donating some family heirlooms to an exhibition in Dallas as a part of a ceremony that will honor the legendary wrestling family. Full details are below.

The Von Erichs will partake in a ceremony in Dallas honoring the family and their rich history and roots in the community.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich will be donating some family heirlooms as part of an exhibition on display.

More details will be released soon.