Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing three more competitors to the Battle Riot III matchup, which takes place on July 10th from the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. Rising luchadore Aramis, as well as the former MLW tag team champion Von Erich brothers will join the elimination bout, with a full updated list of competitors below.

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

Ross Von Erich: Returning from his second excursion to Japan to learn from the legendary Keiji “Great Muta” Muto, Ross Von Erich looks to showcase his new techniques in the most unpredictable and grueling matches in MLW.

Marshall Von Erich: Promising a reckoning is coming for Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, Marshall looks to unleash the claw on all members of Team Filthy. The x-factor for the Von Erichs and Team Filthy: what condition will they be in coming out of their Bunkhouse Brawl earlier that night?

Aramis: A brilliant luchador, Aramis vows to thrive in the chaos that is the 40-wrestler match. Aramis will need to use his speed and aerial attacks to outlast his adversaries. Winning the Battle Riot would instantly fast-track Aramis to the top. Will the Azteca Underground luchador make the loudest statement one can make in their debut?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Arez

Kevin Ku

Savio Vega

EJ Nduka

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.