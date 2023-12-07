AEW has announced more matches and segments for the December 13th edition of Dynamite, which will be the promotion’s annual Winter Is Coming Television special. The show will feature the first AEW appearance of the Von Erichs (Kevin, Ross, Marshall) in their home state of Texas.

-Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland Gold League Continental Classic

-RUSH vs. Jay Lethal Gold League Continental Classic

-Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe Gold League Continental Classic

-We’ll hear from Samoa Joe

-The Von Erichs return to Dallas

-Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong