MLW stars Marshall and Ross Von Erich recently appeared on 96.7 The Ticket to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, where the brothers revealed that they will be challenging 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie) for the tag team titles at the promotion’s January 21st Blood & Thunder television tapings in Dallas.

5150 just became champions after defeating Los Parks at the recent War Chamber tapings in Philadelphia. MLW has yet to officially confirm the bout, but we will keep you updated as to when they do.