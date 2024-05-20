The Von Erichs may be signed to a major company.

The brothers (Ross & Marshall) spoke about this topic on the debut of their new podcast, where they discussed their futures in the sport. Ross and Marshall had a lengthy run in MLW and are former one-time MLW tag team champions. They have since done some work for Pro Wrestling NOAH, as well as AEW.

During the podcast, Marshall reveals that he and Ross did have an opportunity for a WWE tryout, but both felt that they weren’t ready for the opportunity.

Ross and I, in the beginning, we had an opportunity to go to WWE to do a tryout. We both didn’t feel like it was time because once you go, you’re showing this is the best of what we have to offer and we didn’t feel like we were at our best yet.

Marshall then hints that he and Ross have signed with a major promotion, or that they will sign with a major promotion soon. He doesn’t detail too much information, stating that there are things he cannot talk about.,

Right now we feel like we’re polished and ready and could go wrestle anywhere. I feel like it’s coming, it’s coming soon and so this is like the calm before the storm. We’ve been in conversations with both companies and stuff, so we’re just seeing where it goes but it feels like the calm before a storm because I’ve got a feeling it’s coming soon. It’s coming soon. I’d love to talk on it more but there’s some stuff I can’t really talk about yet.

You can check out the premiere of the Von Erich podcast below.

