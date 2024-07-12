The Von Erichs are coming back to AEW. .

AEW will host the Path To All In Summer Series at Esports Stadium Arlington starting July 20, featuring both AEW and ROH events. On The Von Erich Podcast, Ross and Marshall Von Erich revealed their return to the promotion for these Texas shows.

We’re returning to AEW on July 20 and a few other Saturdays. We’re super excited.

Marshall clarified that they hadn’t signed a full contract but committed to a few matches, adding:

We’ll see what comes from this. Be ready for more announcements. We’re gonna show why in Texas, you need the Von Erichs.

Ross compared their return to a job interview, emphasizing the importance of their fan support in Texas.

It’s like a job interview. Having our fans there will be special. We can’t wait for AEW to see the support we have in Texas.

As of now, AEW has not confirmed the Von Erichs’ participation in their Texas events. Check out the full Von Erichs podcast below.