The very colorful Voros Twins recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and it was noted that they have had tryouts for both WWE and ROH.

The twins previously went viral for their “Da Vinki” TikTok after AEW star Colt Cabana turned them onto the platform. It was noted that their approach is “quantity over quality” and they were motivated to review cereals on their YouTube channel because they needed content, and saw how Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were once reviewing donuts on YouTube for their DaMandyz Donutz channel.

Regarding the tryouts for WWE and ROH, the twins said it’s hard to get a lot of opportunities like that because they’re in Canada, on the west coast. WWE was said to be really positive about their tryout and told them to focus on improving their social media, which they’ve done.

The Voros Twins also put over AEW star Luther for being instrumental in their careers, and helping them become accepted in their local area.

