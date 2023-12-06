WWE announces its musical guests for this Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

The company revealed on social media that ‘The War and Treaty’ will perform on Friday’s show, which will be the Tribute To The Troops show. The husband and wife duo were recently nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Two-time 2024 Grammy nominees @warandtreaty will perform LIVE on the #WWETroops edition of #SmackDown this Friday! Tune in to honor our U.S. service members, veterans and their families with this special performance. pic.twitter.com/UmYpeOiEXL — WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2023

