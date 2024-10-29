The Judgment Day have their new challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

During the October 28 episode of WWE Raw from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, a triple-threat tag-team number one contender match took place.

In the match, The War Raiders defeated the teams of The LWO duo of Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, and The New Day team of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

With the win, Erik and Ivar have earned the next shot at reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

