During an interview with Sportskeeda, The Warlord recalled how he came to meet Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s a little bit of a story. Actually, my partner Barbarian got a call one night from Grizzly Adams who was behind the scenes with WWF (WWE) at that time. They call us on the Thursday night, and Barbarian gave me a phone call at my house and said ‘Terry, listen. WWF would like us to come to Atlanta tomorrow’… So we get to the airport the next morning, we have tickets waiting for us, and we fly to Atlanta. We get there, there’s a limo waiting. Takes us to a really nice hotel close to the airport. Gives us a key, we go up to the room, open the room, who’s sitting there? Pat Patterson, who was the booker, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. Which… Wow! This was amazing, you know?

Credit: Sportskeeda.