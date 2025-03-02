Andrew Phung, Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci were shown sitting ringside for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

The announced attendance at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada was 38,493.

WWE Elimination Chamber kicked off with a dramatic twist as Bianca Belair emerged victorious after Jade Cargill made her return.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Cargill attacked Naomi before the match began, rendering her unable to compete. Belair then entered the match, and after the eliminations of Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss, Belair defeated Liv Morgan with the KOD to secure the win.

Belair will now face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women’s World title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

You can check out the elimination order below:

1. Naomi (unable to compete)

2. Bayley by Liv Morgan

3. Roxanne Perez by Alexa Bliss

4. Alexa Bliss by Liv Morgan

5. Liv Morgan by Bianca Belair

JADE CARGILL IS BACK!

And wait what the hell?! 😲#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/kw7m7Iibh5 — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025

Bianca Belair put a whipping on Liv Morgan during the women’s Elimination Chamber match – literally!

At one point during the match, Belair whipped Morgan with her hair, which led to a nasty looking welt on Liv’s stomach.