The second season of WWE LFG has officially concluded, with Dani Sekelsky and Shiloh Hill emerging as this year’s champions. Both competitors now join the ranks of WWE’s developmental system, earning NXT contracts as part of their victory.

On the women’s side, Sekelsky captured the top spot after defeating Penina Tuilaepa (aka PJ Vasa) in the season finale. Sekelsky secured the win with a devastating Hell’s Gate submission — a move personally passed down to her by her mentor and coach for the season, The Undertaker.

The men’s division finale saw Shiloh Hill pick up the victory over Harlem Lewis in a competitive bout. Like Sekelsky, Hill represented Team Undertaker, giving “The Deadman” a clean sweep in this season’s competition.

Following the final matches, Shawn Michaels made the official announcement, handpicking both Sekelsky and Hill as the Season Two winners.

As part of their prize, both competitors have been awarded contracts with WWE NXT, marking the next step in their journeys toward the main roster. There is currently no word yet on when Sekelsky and Hill will make their NXT debuts, but both are expected to report to the Performance Center in the near future.

WWE LFG continues to serve as a hybrid reality-competition series, pairing WWE hopefuls with legendary coaches from the past. The show’s mix of mentorship, storytelling, and in-ring trials has made it a standout among WWE’s developmental projects, and this season’s finale only further solidified its reputation for producing future stars.

