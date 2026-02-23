Fresh WWE News discussion has emerged after the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed its 2025 award results, including the Worst Television Announcer category. The top four vote-getters were all WWE broadcasters: Booker T, Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and Vic Joseph. Booker ultimately finished first in that category, with his NXT broadcast partner Joseph listed fourth.

Speaking on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker took particular issue with Joseph’s placement. “In my humble opinion, there’s no way Vic Joseph should be on any list like that whatsoever. I don’t get that at all,” Booker said. He also addressed Cole’s inclusion, stating, “Of course, you can put Michael Cole on the list because he’s been around for 30 years. Okay, he can get repetitive because he’s been saying it for many, many years, but that’s no slight on him as far as doing his job. He’s the best in the business as far as being able to control that situation.”

Booker emphasized the difficulty of live television commentary, especially within WWE’s production environment. “Most people don’t have an inkling of an idea of what being in that situation is really all about on live TV, having to steer traffic,” he explained. “Like with Vic Joseph, he does all the reads. He does a lot of the play-by-play, as far as replays and stuff like that. It’s a hell of a job. For an award like this to even be out there, it’s asinine.”

Regarding his own ranking, Booker suggested it was not reflective of his broadcast performance. He referenced his well-documented tension with Dave Meltzer, including a past confrontation on the Jericho Cruise, while maintaining he does not harbor hatred toward the journalist. The outcome adds another layer to ongoing Wrestling Rumors conversations about award credibility and the scrutiny placed on WWE’s commentary teams.