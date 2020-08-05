The WrestleMania Era 2.0 Podcast: AJ Styles, and Where New Japan and Impact Fit in the WrestleMania Era Rankings (featuring Rich Latta)

This podcast is also available for download via The Doc Says on iTunes, Google Podcasts, etc.

Welcome back, ladies and gentlemen. This week, it’s time to really get going with the first in-depth conversation of the season. The subject is AJ Styles, whose WWE success these past 4 1/2 years opened the door to potentially changing part of the context of The WrestleMania Era premise. I remember, years ago, telling a fellow wrestling columnist that New Japan did not deserve to be discussed alongside WWE and NWA/WCW when determining all-time rankings of greatest wrestlers. I no longer necessarily feel that way. If we accept NJPW into the fold, bringing its championships, major shows, classic matches, etc. with it, then given how much success Styles had in the promotion that made him a commodity, do we also accept TNA/Impact and its history?

Rich Latta, formerly of WrestlingHeadlines.com and always of Social Suplex and One Nation Radio, joins me to determine the answers to those questions, as well as to help determine the WrestleMania Era ranking for AJ Styles. Is he a Top 30 star?

QUESTION OF THE DAY: In whatever manner you see fit to contextualize it, who has had the greatest career – AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, or Seth Rollins?

Below, you will find the full line-up of Season 1:

Introduction, with a Reassessment of Batista’s WWE Career (July 29th)

AJ Styles and Where New Japan and Impact Fit in the WrestleMania Era Rankings (featuring Rich Latta) (August 5th)

Where Does Daniel Bryan Rank Among the All-Time Greats? (featuring Mazza) (August 12th)

Chris Jericho in the Pantheon and AEW’s Place at the WrestleMania Era Roundtable (featuring Sir Sam) (August 19th)

Seth Rollins: The Architect of the Best Overall Resume of the 2010s? (August 26th)

John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 1 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 2nd)

John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 2 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 9th)

Season 1 Finale – John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 3 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 16th)