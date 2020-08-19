The WrestleMania Era 2.0 Podcast: Chris Jericho in the Pantheon and AEW’s Place at the WrestleMania Era Roundtable (featuring Sir Sam)

This podcast is also available for download via The Doc Says on iTunes, Google Podcasts, etc.

Four summers ago, when the last print edition of The WrestleMania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment was released, Chris Jericho was ranked 12th all-time, ahead of Kurt Angle but behind Edge using the patented (not really) Mania Era ranking formula that the book employed and that this podcast employs as the basis for the greatest wrestler ever conversation. Today, Sir Sam – The Man right now among LOP columnists, as far as I’m concerned – joins me to reassess Le Champion’s ranking and to determine AEW’s impact on it.

In the book, I drew a clear line of distinction between Edge and Jericho at #11 and #12, respectively, and the Top 10, otherwise known quietly among Mania Era readers as “The Pantheon,” the elite space that only the truly greatest of the great occupy. Spoiler alert, Sam and I agree that the Pantheon now has an 11th member and we seek in this podcast to figure out just how high he could logically rank, comparing him to several fellow Pantheon members, including Shawn Michaels.

QUESTION OF THE DAY: It’s been a very impactful 15 months in existence, but still on 15 months. Do AEW achievement belong yet in the greatest ever conversation?

Below, you will find the full line-up of Season 1:

Introduction, with a Reassessment of Batista’s WWE Career (July 29th)

AJ Styles and Where New Japan and Impact Fit in the WrestleMania Era Rankings (featuring Rich Latta) (August 5th)

Where Does Daniel Bryan Rank Among the All-Time Greats? (featuring Mazza) (August 12th)

Chris Jericho in the Pantheon and AEW’s Place at the WrestleMania Era Roundtable (featuring Sir Sam) (August 19th)

Seth Rollins: The Architect of the Best Overall Resume of the 2010s? (August 26th)

John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 1 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 2nd)

John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 2 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 9th)

Season 1 Finale – John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 3 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 16th)