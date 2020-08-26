This podcast is also available for download via The Doc Says on iTunes, Google Podcasts, etc.

I’m flying solo this week because I needed an uninterrupted train of thought to fully decipher the career of Seth Rollins. Statistically, as will be made clear today, he may well be the most successful modern star, if for no other reason than he’s the only guy in WWE in the last half decade that has been treated like a Top 5 star without a ton of stop-starts (and I don’t extend a back-hand when making that compliment). It’s actually pretty wild how successful he’s been.

Nevertheless, when you start to compare Rollins to historical peers like CM Punk or Edge or even Shawn Michaels, it just seems odd. What is so odd about it? That’s partly why I wanted to explore it alone because I think there’s a lot to unpack about the perception of his career within the all-time greatness context. Not many wrestlers have had 6 straight years of massive WWE relevance like he has. Why doesn’t it feel that way?

Expect a lot of Rollins praise on this episode, but also a lot of relevant Rollins legacy questions to be asked and answered.

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Given the limitations on modern stars in WWE, just how high up the historical ladder can Rollins climb? Who’s his best comp?



