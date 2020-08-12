The WrestleMania Era 2.0 Podcast: Where Does Daniel Bryan Rank Among the All-Time Greats? (featuring Mazza)

This podcast is also available for download via The Doc Says on iTunes, Google Podcasts, etc.

It is rare that our wrestling fandoms are given back a star that was taken away before his/her career felt complete, ladies and gentlemen, but that’s what happened when Daniel Bryan returned in 2018. Though subject to typical modern WWE booking, Bryan certainly had another peak when he turned heel and carried the WWE Championship into WrestleMania 35. An interesting question revolves around exactly what that second peak added to the historical standing of a star who once ranked outside the greatest of the great despite having an unquestionably all-time level moment at WrestleMania 30.

On today’s show, the former host of the Right Side of the Pond (LOP Radio’s longest running podcast), Mazza, joins to discuss Bryan’s place among the all-timers. In addition to contextualizing his WWE runs, we’ll also look at how much Bryan’s pure pro wrestling zenith during his Ring of Honor days factors into a conversation such as this one.



QUESTION OF THE DAY: At this point in time, who do you think of as having had the better pro wrestling career, Daniel Bryan or Eddie Guerrero?





Below, you will find the full line-up of Season 1:

Introduction, with a Reassessment of Batista’s WWE Career (July 29th)

AJ Styles and Where New Japan and Impact Fit in the WrestleMania Era Rankings (featuring Rich Latta) (August 5th)

Where Does Daniel Bryan Rank Among the All-Time Greats? (featuring Mazza) (August 12th)

Chris Jericho in the Pantheon and AEW’s Place at the WrestleMania Era Roundtable (featuring Sir Sam) (August 19th)

Seth Rollins: The Architect of the Best Overall Resume of the 2010s? (August 26th)

John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 1 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 2nd)

John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 2 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 9th)

Season 1 Finale – John Cena: The Greatest of All-Time Part 3 (featuring David Fenichel) (September 16th)