On Sunday, R-Truth revealed that he had been released from WWE. It has been confirmed that the company chose not to renew his contract.

R-Truth had two separate stints with WWE, with his second beginning in 2008. During that run, he achieved notable success as part of the tag team Awesome Truth with The Miz. The duo headlined WWE Survivor Series 2011 in a match against The Rock and John Cena, and later captured the WWE World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Twitter, The Miz wrote, “Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining.”

Naomi and Jade Cargill continued their playful jabs at each other online.

As news of R-Truth’s departure from WWE circulated on social media, many wrestlers and personalities shared their appreciation for the veteran performer.

Naomi was among those who paid tribute. In response to her post, Jade Cargill chimed in, joking that she hated the news about Truth even more than she hated Naomi.

I hate we lost him and still have you — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) June 1, 2025

Earlier this year, Zelina Vega debuted a new entrance theme produced by Def Rebel. Like many of the group’s other tracks, it received mixed reactions from fans.

However, during a recent appearance on the “Ring The Belle with DS Shin” podcast, Vega shared that she genuinely loves her new theme — regardless of the criticism from some fans. She said,

“You guys. I love my song. I know that you guys are like, oh my God, she’s just saying that. Oh my God. No, for real. I really do. And here’s why. I said to the person who does the music, I said, listen, I want Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and XG complete in a circle.”

Demolition (Ax & Smash) were not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, but they were present at the ceremony.

In an interview with Ben Veal on the “Wrestling Life” podcast, the legendary tag team reflected on the experience and how they were received. Barry Darsow (Smash) said,

“What really stood out was when Bill and I arrived at the Hall of Fame, we were in a room with Triple H and the rest of the crew. Kevin Nash was there, Steve Austin too. Right away, CM Punk came over to introduce himself — just a genuinely good guy. Bruce Prichard came by and gave me a little hug. Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool, came over as well. It was such a great feeling, especially since we’d been away for so long. People like Undertaker, Booker T, and others came up to us — it meant a lot.”

Bill Eadie (Ax) added a humorous note about the ceremony seating, saying, “Our seats were pretty close to the stage, but they felt like coach seats on an airplane.”

