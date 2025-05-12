More tributes continue to pour in for the late Sabu, who sadly passed away over the weekend at the age of 60.

Among those honoring his legacy are Triple H, Mick Foley, Jerry Lynn, MVP, Gabe Sapolsky, Leva Bates, and many others.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Back in the WrestleCircus days, I cosplayed Sabu. Wrestling as him was such a blast. We were on so many shows together. Always quiet and nice to me. Looking through my photos, it appears we never got one together or that I can find..

folks take the damn picture RIP pic.twitter.com/VB3a6G0smm — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) May 12, 2025

did for so many others. Sabu was guarded, but once he got to know you and like you, he would great things for you. I’m glad I got to see him one last time last week. One last hug. Thank you Sabu. I love you Sabu. Rest in peace. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 11, 2025

I first met Sabu at a Dennis Coralluzzo convention in Bensalem, Pa in 93. A year later I’m catching him at Al Snow ‘s Bodyslammers Gym in Lima, Ohio. He went on to book me for his shows in Michigan. He was one of the 1st to give me an opportunity. He did so much for me like he… pic.twitter.com/cpcoNfLE0j — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 11, 2025

Rest In Perpetual Peace, SABU!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/olPJUBcFtg — Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) May 11, 2025

This is a gut punch. I was pushing this agenda again a few weeks ago after Sabu had his final match. RIP Sabu. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling. https://t.co/wVgZ4ao42k — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2025

RIP Sabu Sabu was a trailblazing groundbreaker who played a major role in the expansion of what a pro wrestling match could be. The fact that tables are commonly utilized in pro wrestling is because of Terry Brunk & how he made an inanimate object like a table a must see… pic.twitter.com/5WbvnMTs8j — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 11, 2025

Sabu, you were the most unlikely friend I ever made in the wrestling business. I’m gonna miss our random texts checking in on each other. I’m sorry I bugged you for so many autographs over the years, but I certainly don’t regret it. I’ll cherish them & our friendship forever. I… pic.twitter.com/FT3uoCtAlO — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) May 11, 2025

A brotherhood and bond that very few in our business will ever understand. And tomorrow on @BustedOpenRadio we will pay respect to one of our own. RIP Sabu and THANK YOU for being the pioneer and originator of getting the tables!! pic.twitter.com/uV5EFkvip2 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 11, 2025

PIONEER.

In every sense of the word. RIP to the great SABU☝ — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) May 11, 2025

The ECW original whose innovative style helped bring the entire wrestling world to a new extreme. We send our condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/6qp9KAvRpD — Triple H (@TripleH) May 11, 2025

I am truly saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Brunk, who many of us knew and admired as Sabu. His contributions to the world of professional wrestling were nothing short of legendary. I always looked forward to seeing him at our wrestling conventions, where he was not only… pic.twitter.com/WyfEfHc2P5 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) May 11, 2025

There is so much “SABU” IN the “CROWBAR” character. We never hung out, but the love, respect and kinship we had was special. He MADE ME when he could have squashed me. His style inspired me like countless others, it was always great and special to see thus guy. This one hits… pic.twitter.com/bmWgNHE6Uk — CROWBAR (@wcwcrowbar) May 11, 2025

I wrestled Sabu in 2019 a few months after he had a hip replacement. He springboard tornado ddt’d me out of my boots. It was wild! Then he wanted to stab me with a spike for a bit but we figured it out. RIP Sabu One of very few who can say they changed the entire industry. pic.twitter.com/X9P1Cot8Aq — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) May 11, 2025

Just heard the news about Sabu. My heart is heavy. Sabu was the first “independent wrestler” I discovered through reading PWI Magazines as a kid. Was completely enamored with what I was looking at on a monthly basis. Last year he paid us a visit while we were in Vegas and we… pic.twitter.com/dmFi2iTG2d — Skyzz (@TheJohnSkyler) May 11, 2025

RIP Sabu. Godspeed my friend. I’ll have a lot more to share, but right now I’m just very sad and heartbroken to hear this news about my friend, and about a man who literally changed the presentation of professional wrestling. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 11, 2025

Sending all of my love to the friends, family, and fans of Sabu. Sabu was one of my favorite wrestler’s growing up with access to the internet and the implementation of streaming services with ECW available. I’ll never forget November to Remember ’96, lights go out, come back… — Walker Stewart (ウォーカー・スチュワート) (@VelvetVoiceWS) May 11, 2025

I’m just seeing the news now and do not know what happened but kind of shocking. He was one of the regular faces I always saw making my way through the indies and was always kind and respectful. Thank you and RIP Sabu ❤️❤️ — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 11, 2025

Sabu was absolutely a renegade in the best way and inspired many in his style and attitude. A real legend — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) May 11, 2025

As a Philly wrestling fan, I witnessed Sabu live and in person so many times over the decades and it never got old. Coolest wrestler ever. Forever a legend! ☝️ — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) May 11, 2025

I am really sorry to hear of the passing of one of the most innovating performers EVER, Sabu.

My condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) May 11, 2025

Rvolutionized professional wrestling. A true innovatoer of the sport. Rest in peace, Sabu. pic.twitter.com/LCOmF5wXQK — (@JamesDrakePro) May 11, 2025

Rest in peace Sabu, an absolute LEGEND. His memory and inspiration will live on and make people feel for years to come & there will never be another. pic.twitter.com/vjIwwcT3Lu — Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) May 11, 2025

Sorry, my words are a little frazzled in this vid, I am trying to speak from my heart…I dunno what else to say. #RIPSabu pic.twitter.com/o6ehKa0IjK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 11, 2025

RIP my friend. I worked with @TheRealSabuECW several times and always found him to be easy to do business with. He was one of a kind. #sabu pic.twitter.com/Ou5QOvjOn5 — John Arezzi (@JohnArezzi) May 11, 2025

Nobody made me want to be a wrestler more than Sabu. R.I.P. to a true hardcore legend Suicidal, homicidal, genocidal 4-ever — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) May 11, 2025

Omg no! #RIPSabu . Legend through and through https://t.co/wH4DPROSdQ — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) May 11, 2025