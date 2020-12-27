Following the tragic news of AEW superstar Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) passing away at the age of 41, a number of talents from all across the pro-wrestling globe have begun sharing their memories, condolences, and thoughts on Huber’s legacy, and are all in agreement of what a truly magnificent human being the man was.

Cody Rhodes, who wrestled Huber’s final pro-wrestling matchup, writes, “My heart is stricken by the loss of Brodie Lee. It was obvious he was an extremely gifted athlete and storyteller, and his gift beyond that was to challenge you and he set the bar very high.

Upon anybody’s first meeting with him…it was even more apparent he was a family man and a first class human being. I got to share his last number…I got to have his last match. That is an honor and a privilege and an experience so ferociously humbling. Thank you “Big Rig.” We will honor you and your family.”

WWE champion Drew McIntyre writes, “Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother.”

WWE Chief Brand officer Stephanie McMahon writes, “I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man.”

See Rhodes, McIntyre, McMahon, and a number of other wrestlers kind words below.

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020

So much pain comes with losing someone like Jon. But everywhere I look, I see an entire industry paying respect and showing love to him. That alone shows what an incredible man he was. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/1QZbUqSS61 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 27, 2020

Heartbreaking is an understatement. This was taken during the Atlanta shows when we had to film a month of TV in 2 days. Brodie was so much fun to be around. 💔 #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/2WTtuGU96D — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 27, 2020

My thoughts and prayers go out to the Huber Family. Thank you for being such an amazing human. #RIPBrodieLee — Apollo (@WWEApollo) December 27, 2020

Trying to sum up my good experiences with you in one tweet is impossible, Jon.

Thank you for the match.

Thank you for the text.

Thank you for the laughs.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/hecMsrGqna — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 27, 2020

Tell your people you love them. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. My heart goes out to the Huber family.#RIPBrodieLee — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 27, 2020

One of the most heartbreaking things to have heard. Such a great man, it was such an honor to be a part of this family with him. He will be so dearly and greatly missed. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/Was7F59EJd — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) December 27, 2020

Words do not describe the sadness we all feel today. He was special both in and out of the ring. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/crt5jiHJgT — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) December 27, 2020

I can’t find any words… Just want to pray for him and his family for now.#RipBrodieLee https://t.co/tYQo5sU8aN — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) December 27, 2020