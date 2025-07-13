At AEW All In: Texas, Adam Cole made an emotional announcement, revealing that he would be stepping away from professional wrestling due to a health issue. With uncertainty surrounding his future, Cole admitted he wasn’t sure if he’d ever return to the ring.

Ahead of the event, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Cole had vacated the TNT Championship.

Following the announcement, Cole’s former partner Britt Baker shared her reaction on X, along with messages of support from Renee Paquette, Christopher Daniels, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Adam Cole Forever. ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 12, 2025

❤️ ADAM COLE ❤️

I can’t express how much I love and respect this man. I hope he recovers and returns to continue fulfilling his dream here at AEW. 🙏🏻 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 12, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Gargano (@johnnygargano)