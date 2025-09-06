— AJ Lee returned to WWE on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, making her first appearance in more than ten years.

After CM Punk was slapped by Becky Lynch, Punk introduced Lee, who stepped into the ring and dished out some payback of her own by slapping Lynch and sending her retreating.

The return quickly drew reactions across social media from several wrestlers, including Naomi, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and others.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

“Caffeine perks you up… but me, I’m some natural dynamite baby.” @TheAJMendez welcome back my lil Dynamite give em hell🧨 #smackdown — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025

MOMMYS HOME 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) September 6, 2025

All is right in the world — Brie Coda (@ElaynaBlack) September 6, 2025

Ever been in an all women’s show locker room when AJ Lee returns down the road? Crazy vibes man — Shazza McKenzie / シャザ マッケンジー (@Shazza_McKenzie) September 6, 2025

Damn, AJ Lee got more abs than I do — Stephen Wolf (@StephenWolf309) September 6, 2025

THATS OUR WOMAN😭😭🩷🖤 — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) September 6, 2025

the reason i started watching wrestling is back in wrestling 🥹 @TheAJMendez — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) September 6, 2025

— Charlotte Flair has not been medically cleared for in-ring competition.

She and Alexa Bliss were originally scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre on the August 29th episode of SmackDown. However, Chelsea Green replaced Niven shortly before the match.

Before the bout could begin, Charlotte and Bliss were ambushed during their entrance by Fyre and Green. The attack sidelined Charlotte, leaving Bliss to compete against Fyre in singles action.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte sought medical clearance but was denied by Dr. Lilly, keeping her out of action.

It is currently unknown when Charlotte will return to the ring.