On Sunday, Carlito announced that WWE would not be renewing his contract. The news prompted heartfelt reactions from several WWE stars, including Matt Cardona, Karrion Kross, and his fellow Judgment Day stablemate, JD McDonagh.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh)

Hey everybody, I have a ton of great stories/memories to share about Carlito & Truth, but I think it’s more important to say this: Don’t treat them like they’re completely gone! If you haven’t yet, follow them on all social platforms and keep up with them!@RonKillings is… — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 1, 2025

One love — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) June 1, 2025

The man — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 2, 2025

Basic Fun is bringing a classic wrestling experience to home arcades with the upcoming release of a WWF WrestleFest arcade cabinet, slated for the fall of 2025. The news was first revealed by Toy Book.

Originally released in 1991, WWF WrestleFest is a fan-favorite arcade wrestling game featuring an iconic roster that includes Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ted DiBiase, Mr. Perfect, Sgt. Slaughter, Earthquake, Big Boss Man, Demolition (Crush and Smash), and The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal).

The release will be part of a broader series of arcade cabinets from Basic Fun, with options ranging from single-game units to multi-game collections. Prices will range from $179.99 to $599.99, making the cabinets accessible to both casual collectors and serious arcade enthusiasts.