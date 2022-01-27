Last night’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw the debut of Danhausen, the Very Evil indie sensation who previously had a run with Ring of Honor prior to their temporary hiatus.
Since his arrival the wrestling world, including Danhausen himself, has commented on him officially signing with AEW, which includes MJF, Austin Gunn, Renee Paquette, Sean Waltman, and more. Check it out below.
Very Elite, Very Evil. https://t.co/4SBRJFNo6c
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) January 27, 2022
So happy for @DanhausenAD! https://t.co/yiPjvz3GkI pic.twitter.com/qn9Xl5XQwN
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 27, 2022
Oh no… he followed me here… pic.twitter.com/1LiwJdGfXB
— Brody King (@Brodyxking) January 27, 2022
….Shit.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 27, 2022
Horrayhausen!!!! @DanhausenAD
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 27, 2022
my life is fu**ing ruined…#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rXb2t8VxVd
— danhausen is NOT elite (@theaustingunn) January 27, 2022