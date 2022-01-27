Last night’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw the debut of Danhausen, the Very Evil indie sensation who previously had a run with Ring of Honor prior to their temporary hiatus.

Since his arrival the wrestling world, including Danhausen himself, has commented on him officially signing with AEW, which includes MJF, Austin Gunn, Renee Paquette, Sean Waltman, and more. Check it out below.

Oh no… he followed me here… pic.twitter.com/1LiwJdGfXB — Brody King (@Brodyxking) January 27, 2022