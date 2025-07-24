Tributes continue to pour in from across the wrestling world and beyond following news surfacing regarding the passing of Hulk Hogan at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. Fellow WWE Hall of Famers like Honky Tonk Man and Triple H have joined the growing list of names honoring the legendary figure.

Hogan’s death has prompted an outpouring of remembrance from WWE, TNA, Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, Kane, Jake Roberts, and many others. Those tributes can be seen below.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I’d practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up. #RIPHULKHOGAN https://t.co/8iRfUDy0D8 pic.twitter.com/h7Un65D7KD — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 24, 2025

R.I.P to a legend. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/Hjt7ncnhvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel😇R.I.P.🙏🏻My Friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvWZTWCGoN — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 24, 2025

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan.

Terry Gene Bollea — known to millions as Hulk Hogan — was more than an icon in the ring. He was a man with a big heart and a genuine desire to help others. He was a proud supporter of my school… pic.twitter.com/DnohYBtpmD — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 24, 2025

Sending positive thoughts, energy, and prayers to Hulk Hogan’s family and close friends during this time. Thank you for all the great memories and everything you gave to the business. Every encounter I had left a positive mark. Rest in power, brother. ❤️ 💪 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O9jRNoqnXV — RYBACK (@Ryback) July 24, 2025

Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan #RIP pic.twitter.com/pwhntPY4Cz — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) July 24, 2025

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan was the reason I fell in love with wrestling. Thank you for the memories. I’ll pray for peace and contentment for your family. pic.twitter.com/xqrSr4Rmhu — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 24, 2025

The National Wrestling Alliance mourns the passing of Terry Bollea, known professionally the world over as Hulk Hogan.

On this sad occasion we extend our deepest sympathies to Hulk’s family, friends, and million of fans. pic.twitter.com/4ZzTt2I8BB — NWA (@nwa) July 24, 2025

I am floored, speechless, don’t know what to say, in shock, denial, trying to process. Just, wow, man. pic.twitter.com/v0LIjkNCcM — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) July 24, 2025

Love or hate him you have to respect the fact the business wouldn’t be where it is today without him. RIP Hulkster — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) July 24, 2025

I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hogan’s name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace. — Carlos… pic.twitter.com/BYNS6YeA6C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 24, 2025

It’s hard to put into words what Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever. RIP Hulkster pic.twitter.com/73o86iY1bA — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) July 24, 2025

Hulk was the man period. I often forget I got to work with and film segments with him regularly during his TNA run. Wrestling will never be the same. — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) July 24, 2025

I will miss you Hulkamania pic.twitter.com/71PI6fwRfU — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) July 24, 2025

WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea. He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” – a global sensation that inspired millions to work… pic.twitter.com/wXpgFvAhHA — Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2025

Hulk provided great entertainment for so many people all over the world. A true icon. RIP — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) July 24, 2025

RIP to the legendary Hulk Hogan! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ATe1rXgx7V — My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) July 24, 2025

Saddened to hear that Terry, Hulk Hogan has passed away. The Toombs Clan send their love and condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Rowdy Roddy Piper (@R_Roddy_Piper) July 24, 2025

Say what you want about Hulk Hogan, but his impact on pro wrestling is undeniable. RIP Hulkster. The end of an era. https://t.co/GgEc36KA9N — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) July 24, 2025

RIP Hulk Hogan – the most iconic wrestler in history, a wonderful character, and in person, a far gentler, charming, intelligent man far removed from his snarling beast ring (and Rocky movie!) persona. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/z3lT5gJgFk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 24, 2025

I was just getting off a red carpet when someone grabbed me by around my waist and picked me st8 up into the air. I am NOT SMALL, and I am NOT light. It was Hulk Hogan. He wanted to introduce me to his daughter. He was so nice and loved his daughter so much, it oozed from him.… pic.twitter.com/GzOhStOKYG — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) July 24, 2025

When I was a kid I ate my vitamins, said my prayers because Hulk Hogan told me to. He was someone I looked up to; a larger-than-life presence I copied constantly growing up. The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident.

RIP, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/XrGgb6GAGz — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 24, 2025

I lost another brother. Icon doesn’t even touch it. Rest in power my friend. NWO 4 Life….and beyond — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 24, 2025

HULK HOGAN – THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP pic.twitter.com/DoM4tGaRHT — Sting (@Sting) July 24, 2025

Trump released a statement about the death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/a7VYjMVjk1 — TJAConspiracy (@TJAConspiracy) July 24, 2025

RIP Hulkster 💪❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Lj2G7iGvi6 — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) July 24, 2025

RIP HULK HOGAN!! 🙏🏽 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 24, 2025

As a kid, I rewatched “The Hulkster Hulk Hogan” on VHS more than any other cartoon or kids show. My obsession with pro wrestling can be traced back to the original Hulkamania Days with my brother and dad. There’s a lot of people hurting right now. 😭

Rest Easy Hulkster pic.twitter.com/2Vrqs2YIe3 — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) July 24, 2025

Honoring one of the most recognizable figures, Hulk Hogan 💛❤️pic.twitter.com/6A35Uoyz7l — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) July 24, 2025

Our hearts are with the Hogan family, the millions of fans, and friends across the world as we mourn this heartbreaking loss. #HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/JB34VmlwiY — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) July 24, 2025