Jey Uso is headed to the main event of WrestleMania 41 following his win in the 2025 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, and the wrestling world has taken to Twitter to react.

You can check out some tweets from the likes of Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Naomi, Ricochet and others below:

YEET! — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 2, 2025

Wow.. Jey. So deserved!! An inspiration.. Gives me hope, man.. truly — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) February 2, 2025

I wouldn’t… — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) February 2, 2025

Indi Hartwell has confirmed that she’s officially a free agent.

In a recent video posted to her YouTube channel, Hartwell announced that she’s now a free agent and revealed the artist behind her new theme music. She said,

“I’m rocking this new t-shirt. I had this t-shirt for sale, and this is the t-shirt I was talking about. This is for the cover art for my new entrance music. I don’t think I’ve posted this anywhere, I think I posted it maybe on my Instagram subscribers, but this photo shoot was done for the cover art for my new entrance music by the band Downstait.”

She added, “That song, I don’t have a date for the official release, but I have the song. I have the official ready song. It might be coming out on Valentine’s Day, but stay tuned.”

WWE has announced the official stats from the 2025 Royal Rumble matches.

You can check out a few of the important stats below:

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Longest Run: Roxanne Perez (1:07:47)

Shortest Run: Maxxine Dupri (1:20)

Most Eliminations: Nia Jax (9)

Men’s Rumble Match:

Longest Run: Penta (42:05)

Shortest Run: Ludwig Kaiser (0:06)

Most Eliminations: Jacob Fatu & Roman Reigns (4 each)

Topps has released a trading card for IShowSpeed following his brief Royal Rumble appearance. You can check that out below:

“BREAKING: Speed’s FIRST EVER trading cards have arrived.

The @ishowspeedsui base card is available for 72 hours, and one lucky collector who buys a copy will receive this 1/1 autograph card with their order.”

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Speed's FIRST EVER trading cards have arrived. The @ishowspeedsui base card is available for 72 hours, and one lucky collector who buys a copy will receive this 1/1 autograph card with their order. pic.twitter.com/T0ZVZqkoaK — Topps (@Topps) February 2, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “AdFreeShows” podcast, The Godfather explained why he wasn’t a big fan of wrestling in Japan. He said,

“I didn’t have a good time in Japan, because back then — you’re talking about the late ’80s, early ’90s — they weren’t really cool with tattoos. And people like me and Bam Bam Bigelow? We weren’t really allowed in certain places.”

He continued, “We couldn’t go to the bathhouses, we couldn’t go to a lot of places… they say, ‘No tattoos,’ they thought you’re part of the mob. So, I don’t have a lot of good Japan stories.”

Some footage from a Rhea Ripley lookalike contest that was held on Saturday night has surfaced online, and the WWE Women’s World Champion took to Twitter to react. She wrote,

“Literally LOVE this! If it was the night before I 100% would have loved to of been a judge!”