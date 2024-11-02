Marko Stunt is retiring from the professional wrestling industry.

Stunt, who announced that he was dealing with some health issues and was unsure of his future last month, took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he’d be hanging up his wrestling boots for good.

You can check out the official statement from the former AEW and GCW wrestler below:

“To My Fans, Friends, and the Wrestling Community,

Today, I write this with a heavy yet grateful heart as I announce my retirement from professional wrestling. This decision was not an easy one, as wrestling has been the biggest part of my life for so long, filled with moments that have shaped who I am today. It has been an incredible journey-one full of passion, sweat, tears, and unrivaled joy.

Over the years l’ve given my body up to professional wrestling. I obviously am not the biggest, and I used that, and I allowed myself to be battered, but man did I love it. However, After consulting with my doctor, I was advised to prioritize my long-term health and step down from in-ring competition. Accepting this reality has been one of the toughest moments of my career, but I know it is the right decision.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Thank you for giving me the chance to showcase my abilities and share my passion with fans around the world. Being able to wrestle on national television was a dream I could hardly have imagined when I first stepped into this business, and it was AEW that made that dream come true. To everyone involved in AEW, from the production crew to the fellow wrestlers who became my family, thank you for believing in me and giving me a place to call home.

I also want to thank you to Brett Lauderdale and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). Brett, you gave me my start, and GCW became the launching pad for my career. It was where I discovered my voice, learned to embrace my uniqueness, and grew into the person and wrestler I am today. You provided me with opportunities that changed the course of my life, and for that, I will always be indebted to you.

To all the wrestlers l’ve shared the ring with, you know who you are. Each of you has played a role in my journey, teaching me lessons, pushing me to my limits, and sharing unforgettable moments. Whether we battled as opponents or stood together as allies, you all hold a special place in my heart.

Lastly, to the fans who cheered, supported, and believed in me through every match and every show-thank you. Your energy, chants, and unwavering support fueled me more than you’ll ever know. You are the heart and soul of this industry, and without you, none of this would have been possible.

As I step away from the ring, I take with me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. While I may be retiring from in-ring competition, wrestling will always be a part of who l am. I hope to continue contributing to this amazing industry in different ways and to stay connected with all of you who made this dream a reality.

Thank you for everything.”

On Friday, it was announced that Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox will all be departing WWE.

Corbin’s WWE contract won’t be renewed at the end of the year, while Hartwell and Nox have been released. The latter two won’t be able to compete for any other promotions until February 2025, and will also likely need to get their visas sorted.

Taking to Twitter, the likes of Tyrus, Renee Paquette, Mia Yim and others shared their reactions.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

@BaronCorbinWWE yo hit me up… got some other doors to show you ! — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) November 1, 2024

Thinking of my friends today 💙🙏 — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 1, 2024

Only the beginning. Team Indi all day every day. — Shazza McKenzie / シャザ マッケンジー (@Shazza_McKenzie) November 1, 2024

WWE didn’t even scratch the surface of showcasing what @TeganNoxWWE can do. Excited to see what Nixon does next, Unlimited potential and not even out of her 20s yet. #GirlWithTheShiniestWizard https://t.co/w2MklX9sDm — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) November 1, 2024

You’re a fucking star bb girl 💕💕💕 — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) November 1, 2024

I’ll be seeing ya, hardy👀 — Alex Windsor アレクス・ウィンザー (@HailWindsor) November 2, 2024