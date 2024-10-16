The wrestling world continues to react to the passing of longtime ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff.

Koff sadly passed away earlier this week due to unknown causes.

Taking to Twitter, Bully Ray, Rocky Romero, Dixie Carter, Prince Nana, and many others paid their respects.

You can check out some of the tributes below:

Rest well Joe💯💯🕺🏾🕺🏾Thanks for helping save ROH back in the day. https://t.co/nqKlbcHWfz — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) October 15, 2024

RIP Joe Koff Joe was the COO/Boss of ROH for my entire career there and the reason we stayed afloat for so long even during COVID. Thank you for fighting to keep Ring of Honor as a place for many of us to call home for numerous years. I hope you are at peace 🩷🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sBKEvbyjZb — Black Sabre Jr. 🍔 (@CheeseburgerROH) October 15, 2024

Joe Koff was a great friend, and everything that is right and beautiful about pro wrestling. RIP Joe, you will be missed. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/91Bt5EA2c0 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 15, 2024

Todays @BustedOpenRadio is dedicated to Joe Koff. RIP and GOD BLESS. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/i2kCW4VThY — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 16, 2024

Thank you Joe Koff. https://t.co/eBo8vZSSws — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) October 16, 2024

The CAC extends it's condolences to the family and friends of former COO of Ring of Honor, Joe Koff. R.I.P. Mr Koff. pic.twitter.com/W94RLzMDOI — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) October 16, 2024

Rest In Peace Joe Koff… pic.twitter.com/J32hLhWmLB — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) October 16, 2024

Joe Koff was a gentleman in an industry that could always use more of them. Rest in peace — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) October 16, 2024

Sad to hear about Joe Koff’s passing. Such a nice guy who did a lot for many in wrestling. @ringofhonor 💔😥 — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) October 16, 2024

Lamentablemente Noticia

My thoughts to his family and his friends Rest in peace Joe Koff 🕊️ https://t.co/XaniQa8x8M — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) October 16, 2024

I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of Joe Koff. He was always kind. In a business where most, in power, view wrestlers as dispensable, I always felt like Joe viewed us as human beings with lives, hopes and dreams. https://t.co/V6IY0NQUrG — DRAPER (@MileHighMagnum) October 15, 2024

Our family's bills were paid for a number of years thanks to @ringofhonor. Although I only interacted with him a few times, Joe Koff helped countless people live their dream, including me. Thank you. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mrunRCZU4k — Nick Lendl 🎤 (@NickLendl) October 15, 2024

The #MCWProWrestling family mourns the loss of Joe Koff. Joe provided many opportunities to our students in the original #ROH. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/1jbLkpm28N — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) October 15, 2024